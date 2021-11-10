Van Schoyck, Shirley

VAN SCHOYCK (Shonkwiler), Shirley A.



74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in her home.



Shirley was born April 4, 1947, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Mary Eunice



(Harrington) Shonkwiler. She married Kendal "Van" Van Schoyck in 1977 and they shared 29 years of marriage



until Van's death in 2006. She hosted the annual Shonkwiler family reunion each August at Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg where Shirley enjoyed visiting with family members and catching up. She enjoyed garage sales and collecting and for many years, she and her sister, Mim, had a booth at the Urbana Flea Market. Shirley took pleasure in decorating her home at Christmas and putting a tree in every room. She enjoyed



collecting Santa's and was always on the lookout for something new and different.



Shirley is survived by stepchildren, Nanette (Mark) Scarberry and Cole Van Schoyck (Judy Hoy); grandchildren, Kendall Scarberry as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-law, Paul "Wes" Skinner.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kendall W. Van Schoyck; her siblings, George (Marilyn) Shonkwiler Jr., Nancy Skinner, Miriam (Clarence "Deak") Jones and Lois



(Robert) Norman.



A celebration of life will take place later at a time to be determined by the family.



Arrangements entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family



