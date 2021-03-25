X

VARNADO, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

VARNADO, Mary "Sister"

78, Mary was born August 19, 1942, in Calhoun, GA, slipped away peacefully on March 15, 2021, after an evening prayer. She was born to the late Mary Lay and Daniel Kenion She was preceded in death by her

husband JayLee Varnado and her sister Virginia Sales. She

retired from The Respiratory Department at Good Samaritan Hospital. She is survived by two brothers Henry (Mary) Kenion, Sr, (Lexington, KY),

Michael Drake (North Carolina), one sister Angelia Drake

(Lexington, KY). Her children Ervin Kenion, Lydia Hogue, Eric Hogue, Johnetta Bailey-Ivory, and Africa Banks (Dayton, Ohio) a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and church family at Bold Believers Church of Christ. Walk-through visitation will be 9 -12. Family will receive two hours prior to the ceremony at 12 noon. Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Wear your mask.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.