VARNADO, Mary "Sister"



78, Mary was born August 19, 1942, in Calhoun, GA, slipped away peacefully on March 15, 2021, after an evening prayer. She was born to the late Mary Lay and Daniel Kenion She was preceded in death by her



husband JayLee Varnado and her sister Virginia Sales. She



retired from The Respiratory Department at Good Samaritan Hospital. She is survived by two brothers Henry (Mary) Kenion, Sr, (Lexington, KY),



Michael Drake (North Carolina), one sister Angelia Drake



(Lexington, KY). Her children Ervin Kenion, Lydia Hogue, Eric Hogue, Johnetta Bailey-Ivory, and Africa Banks (Dayton, Ohio) a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and church family at Bold Believers Church of Christ. Walk-through visitation will be 9 -12. Family will receive two hours prior to the ceremony at 12 noon. Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Wear your mask.



HHRoberts.com