Varney, Jayne

Varney (Berlin), Jayne Ellen



Jayne Ellen Varney, 97, went on to her heavenly home on January 19, 2024 at Aspen Place, Greensburg, Indiana. She was born in Bucyrus, Ohio November 18, 1926 to parents Harry L. and Rebecca A. Berlin.



Jayne grew up in a loving home in Columbus, Ohio. Attended Ohio State University and graduated from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing. Part of Jayne's nurses training took her to State of Ohio Psych Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where, on the tennis court of the hospital she would meet her future husband, Jack Varney. Dad's first comment to the pretty brunette was a question, "Did your pants shrink?" referring to her tennis attire. This was the beginning of a partnership that would span 63 years.



Jayne's career in nursing was perfect for her. Her love of people and in particular the newborns in her charge in the nursery. After Jayne and Jack married on a cold February day in 1951, the first of four children was born in 1952. Jayne left her nursing career to center on motherhood, a tough job at which she excelled. In 1957, position at Middletown Hospital opened up to Jack and the family moved from Columbus.



Jayne, while raising four children, was very active in many community and parochial school events. Jayne was also a volunteer at Doty House, using her medical background to help pattern physically disabled children. She was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts and carpool queen for many years. Jayne and Jack also actively involved in the annual Charity Ball and Cotillion dances. Many nights spent in our basement proved they could "cut a rug" with the best of them.



Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, brothers William and Robert. Their feline friend, Charley.



Jayne is survived by her four children, Christine Anderson (Ted), Kathleen Schwartz, Patricia Varney, Michael Varney (Nancy); her brother Christopher Berlin (Mary); sister-in-law Faith Ledford; sister-in-law Dorothy Varney; brother-in-law Rev Lawrence Varney; two grandchildren, Michael Garofolo and Sarah Varney; two step granddaughters, Lisa Hurley and Robin Childres; step grandson Jeffery Schwartz; three step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Jayne's earthly guardian angels, Kelly and Roger Brandenburg and Charlotte and the late Larry Steele whose watchful eyes and caring hands made it possible for mom to remain in her home after dad passed.



Jayne was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and will be, forever, in the hearts of her beloved family and friends.



Arrangements by Gilliland Howe Funeral Home,110 E. North St, Greensburg, IN 47240



A memorial Mass will be held in the spring at Holy Family Church in Middletown.



Later Alligator



