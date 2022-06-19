VARNEY, Mark A.



Age 64, of Middletown, passed away June 10, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 18, 1957, in Dayton to the late Donald and Georgia (Huff) Varney.



He is survived by his children, Matt Oney, Angela (Mark) Brown and Kenton (Sydney) Varney; 7 grandchildren; 1 great- granddaughter; 4 brothers, Jerry, Ranny, Tim and David Varney; numerous extended family and dear friends.



Mark proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from November of 1975 and was honorably discharged in November of 1981.



A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date.



To share a memory of Mark or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

