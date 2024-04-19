Vaughan, Barbara

Vaughan (Feltner), Barbara Jeanne "Barb"



Barbara "Barb" Jeanne Vaughan, age 84, of West Milton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2024, with her family at her bedside at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. She was born October 13, 1939, to Elmer Edward and Mary Claude (Fitch) Feltner in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Barb is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Feltner. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her loving husband of 46 years, Henry "Hank" A. Vaughan; daughter, Christina Vaughan-Robinette (Joseph) of Union; grandchildren, Noah Vaughan-Robinette, and Ava Robinette, both of Union; and brother, Robert Feltner, of Madison, Indiana.



Barb earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Dayton in 1961 and became an elementary school teacher. She taught for 22 years in the Trotwood-Madison School District. After the birth of her daughter, Christina, Barb stayed home for six years to help raise her. When Barb returned to work, she spent the next 15 years teaching 5th graders at Precious Blood School in Dayton until she retired in 2005.



Barb loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading. She also loved traveling to National Parks, spending time on the beach, historic places, and travelling internationally to Italy, France, England, and Scotland.



The family would like to thank and acknowledge the love and devotion shown by two of Barb's best friends, Annette Dodsworth and Becky Cornett. Both made multiple visits to see Barb during her very lengthy hospitalization and courageous battle with cancer.



The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Dayton or the Lymphoma Research Foundation, or a charity of one's choice to celebrate Barb's life and honor her memory. Memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.



