Vaughn, Dalma

Vaughn (Bates), Dalma



Age 86, of Vandalia, passed away on August 1, 2023. She was born in Kite, Kentucky to Riah "R.B." Bates and Ida Bentley Bates. Her siblings, Effie, McKinley, Estil, Cobert, Claude, Eltee "T-girl", Glenn, Dean, and Ray all preceded her in death. Her beloved husband of 30 years, Bobby Gene Vaughn preceded her in death in 1987. She was a lifelong member of Crestview Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors and cooking excellent meals. She loved rides in the Jeep. She spoiled the dogs; Taco, Max and Mijo. She was kind, caring, and compassionate. She was a loyal servant to the Lord. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Vaughn; sister, Elsie (Bill) Jones and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8th at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Crestview Baptist Church 6600 Salem Ave, Clayton, OH 45315



