Veal, Saundra Lee



Saundra Lee Veal, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Memorial service 1:00 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends.



2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

