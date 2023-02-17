VEGA, Antonio



Antonio Vega, age 98 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Tony was born in Uvalde, Texas on February 26, 1924, to Victor Vega and Mariana (Gonzales) Vega. He served during World War II in the United States Army, and he was a welder/ fabricator for over 75 years. Tony was very social and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. He loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren more than anything. Tony was hardworking, generous, kind, and would do anything for anyone. He loved baseball, peanuts, gardening, and tinkering in the shop.



Tony is survived by his children, Gary Musselman, Sherry (Lowell) Bower, Ed Vega and Nick (Ann) Vega; grandchildren, Christine, Corinne (Bob), Cheryl (Doug), Stephanie (Chuck), Chris (Kathy), and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Ian, Tori, Megan, Caleb, Chelsea (Brandon), John, Christin, Eric (Whitney), Danielle, and Laura; brother, Jesse (Rita) Vega; sister-in-law, Evelyn Vega; and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years, Elsie (Darr) Vega; and siblings, Johnny Vega, Lena Garza, Esther Davila, Ramona Garza, Victor Vega Jr., and Joe Vega.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

