Vendel, Ethel Jean

Vendel (Blizzard), Ethel Jean



Ethel Jean Vendel, 91, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with The Lord on February 7, 2024. Jean was born February 26, 1932 in Indiana to Paul and Marjorie (Hunt) Blizzard. Jean's early years were on a farm in Indiana. She met her future husband, Nicolas Vendel, at a weekend retreat. They married on October 30, 1955 in Union City, Indiana; then settled down in Dayton, Ohio. Jean worked as a secretary at Inland. Then later worked at the family owned business started by her husband. Jean retired at the age of 65 to enjoy time with her grandchildren. Jean loved the Lord (she was a member of First Baptist Church Kettering), her family & friends, traveling, gardening, and garage sales. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Nick Vendel, parents, brothers: Walt & Ed Blizzard, and sisters: Margie Kaufman & Patty Burkett. She is survived by her two sons, Kirk Alan (Terry Ann) Vendel and Eric Paul (Laurie) Vendel, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Jean's life will be held with family receiving friends at 10:30am and the service at 11:30am Saturday March 2, 2024 at First Baptist Church Kettering 3939 Swigert Road, Beavercreek, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons via SendTheWord.org to provide Bibles to transform lives through the Word of God.



