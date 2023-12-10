Vendel, Nicolas "Nicholas"



Nicolas "Nick" Vendel, Jr., 89, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2023. Nick was born November 9, 1933 in Romania to Nicolae and Elisabeta (Breznay) Vendel. Nick's early years were in Europe during World War II. The war ended when Nick was 12. After the war, his family lived in a displacement camp for approximately 4 years. In 1949, his family immigrated to the United States He met his future wife, Ethel Jeannie Blizzard, at a weekend retreat. They married on October 30, 1955 in Union City, Indiana; then settled down in Dayton, Ohio. A second-generation electrician by trade, Nick started a family business in 1960 out of their garage. After working all day, Nick attended night school four years to obtain his high school diploma. In 1968, he moved the business out of the garage to its present-day location.



Nick retired at the age of 64 to enjoy time with his grandchildren. Nick loved the Lord (he was a member of First Baptist Church Kettering), his family, traveling, and talking politics & economics. Nick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francis Vendel. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ethel Jean; his two sons Kirk Alan (Terry Ann) Vendel and Eric Paul (Laurie) Vendel, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, but left quite a legacy: His great-granddaughter, age 5, upon hearing that Great-Grandpa went to be with the Lord she exclaimed, "I am so happy for him!"



A celebration of Nick's life will be held 10:00am Saturday the 16th of December at First Baptist Church Kettering 3939 Swigert Road, Beavercreek, OH 45440.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons via SendTheWord.org to provide Bibles to help transform lives through the Word of God.



