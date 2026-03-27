Venita Handy

Handy, Venita Sherry



Venita Sherry (Lawson) Handy of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 21, 2026. She was born to the late Rev. Glenn & Vennie (McKinney) Lawson on May 22, 1946 in Frenchburg, KY. Sherry was preceded in death by her late husband of 53 years, Harold Wayne Handy and her brother David Glenn Lawson. Sherry is survived by her two children Myra Dawn Handy and Stephen Wayne (Alisa) Handy, her grandchildren William Wayne Handy and Abbi Davis Handy as well as her cousin whom she considered as a sister, Barbara (Smith) Perkins of Middletown, Ohio as well as many family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday March 28, 2026 from 11am to 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street, Springboro OH. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm.



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