Venna Eilers

Eilers (Hargrove), Venna Ann



Venna Ann Eilers, age 78, of Englewood passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Hospice of Dayton. Venna was born to the late Leroy and Pearl (Hale) Hargrove on May11, 1947. She loved dancing and animals and was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church. Venna will be remembered as very kind and generous. Simply put, the world just lost a wonderful, compassionate human being. Venna is survived by her husband, Joseph Eilers III; child, Michael (Alisha) Eilers; 3 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Venna's life was a blessing and her memory, a treasure to many lives that she has touched. Her love will stay in our hearts forever. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association in Venna's honor. Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com