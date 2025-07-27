Vermillion, Cynthia

Vermillion (Fries), Cynthia Anne



Age 90, of Brookville, Ohio, passed July 22,2025. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Max Roger Vermillion. Cindy was a 1952 graduate of Fairview High School. She was an avid snow skier, ice skater, and bicyclist. Her body was donated to Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.



She is survived by her brother Tom (Mary) Fries, sister-in-law Maggie (Larry) Rinehart, sons Mark (Lori) Vermillion and Matthew (Jodi) Vermillion. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and good friends.



Thanks to the staff at Brookhaven and Hospice of Dayton for her care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date..Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



