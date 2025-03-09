Vestal, Steven Colbert



Steven Colbert Vestal, age 68, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com