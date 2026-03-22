Vickie Ault

Ault, Vickie Lyn



Vickie Lyn Ault, 76, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18th, 2026 at her home. She was born January 13th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Robert E. and Mary A. (McFarland) Warren. Vickie dedicated 35 years of service to Kroger on Derr Road. Vickie is survived by her two children: Tamara Gabriel (Michael) and Garry Ault (Krystal);three siblings: Amy Warren, Randy Warren and Karen Warren; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a special cousin, Rose Smith. Vickie is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Chris Warren and a friend Artie Langen. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday, March 26th, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





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