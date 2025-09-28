Vickie Merrell

Merrell, Vickie



age 69 of Clayton passed away Saturday, September 13, 2025 from a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by a loving husband of almost 50 years, Bill; sons, Ryan and Christopher (Daniela); 3 beautiful grandchildren, Lily, Ethan, and Victoria; sister, Patti (Jim) Brown; sister-in-law, Mary Merrell; and numerous other relatives and friends. The family will have a private celebration of life. Donations in Vickie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave. #117 Dayton, OH 45459. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



