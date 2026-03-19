Rowell, Vileen



Vileen Rowell, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on March 13, 2026, with her husband by her side and surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 29, 1938 in Morehead, Kentucky, the daughter of John and Eulah Johnson. Vileen graduated from Northeastern High School in 1956 and later retired from the Northeastern School District. She was a faithful member of North Hills Church of God, where her quiet devotion and steady faith were a guiding presence throughout her life. More than anything, Vileen was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose kindness, patience, and warmth touched everyone who knew her. She shared a lifelong partnership with her beloved husband, Stanley E. Rowell, and together they built a home centered on love, faith, and family. She is survived by her husband Stanley; her son Randy Rowell; her granddaughters Nicole Bell and Amy Jones; and seven great-grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy. She is also survived by her sisters Oleda Baker, Bonnie Boblitt, and Sue Jones. She was preceded in death by her son Tom Rowell and her siblings Charles Johnson, Wayne Johnson, and Diane Rigsby. Those who knew Vileen will remember her fiery spirit, her steady strength, and the deep love she showed to her family every day. Her legacy lives on in the generations she nurtured and the countless lives she touched. A visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 9:00–11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio. Pastors Kyle McClain and John Tullis will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Hills Church of God. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





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