VINCE, Brian L.



It is with great sadness that we, the family of Brian L. Vince, announce his entrance into eternal rest on January 15, 2023, at the age of 54. Brian was born on July 19, 1968, to his two loving and faithful parents, David and Cheri Vince in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio, where he proudly served with the family – owned business for 36 years. When he wasn't dedicating his time to work and his family, you could find Brian shooting a couple games of pool with his buddies in town, playing guitar at home with his feline companions, fixing up his Harley Davidson F-150 SVT, or teaching his grandson to say "Papaw". He will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Clarissa (Christian) Werner and Aleiya Vince, grandson, Ashton Davis, parents, David and Cheri Vince, brother Jason (Jessica) Vince, nephew, Jordan Vince, nieces, Janelle and Jaycie Vince, and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and beloved friends. Visitation will be Sunday, January 22nd at Maplewood Church of the Nazarene, 110 Lawnview Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45505 from 2PM – 4PM with a family celebration of life service led by the family Pastors at 4PM. There will be no ending procession. Respects should be paid upon arrival to respect the families wishes. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! If you or a loved one struggle with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) to receive 24 hour free and confidential treatment referral and information about mental and/or substance use disorders and prevention or visit findtreatment.gov. Arrangements entrusted to RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



