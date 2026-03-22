Virginia Dorsten

Dorsten, Virginia



Surrounded by loved ones, Virginia Riney Kutscher Dorsten slipped away peacefully on March 18, 2026. Born November 15, 1933, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Irmine and Leander Riney, she relished her role as the youngest of 11 children, a position that prepared her for a lifetime of quick wit and adaptability.



She met her first husband, Theodore Kutscher, at UD and graduated in 1956 with a B.A. in English Literature. They had six children: Dan Kutscher (Mary), Julie Kutscher, Teresa Ewing (Bob), Elaine Gleason (Todd), Steve Kutscher (Kelly), and Jennifer Kruse (John).



Virginia's refreshing authenticity and easygoing disposition became her family's anchor amid life's chaos. Tolerance was her superpower and essential for raising six wonderfully rambunctious children. Virginia was a beauty, but paid little attention to outward appearances; instead, she valued a humble heart. Always rooting for the underdog and advocating for the overlooked, including the questionable leftovers in the fridge, which we attributed to her Depression-era upbringing.



She found meaning in the little things (shells, brochures, cards, and every sentimental scrap), each ingeniously organized in repurposed boxes. Her knack for resourcefulness was a breath of fresh air in a world where everything is disposable.



She was a masterful seamstress, able to create just about anything with her trusty Singer sewing machine, perfectly positioned by the window so she could watch her kids play. With endless patience, she stitched together everything from baby dolls and First Communion dresses to wedding gowns. Each piece, a labor of love.



Virginia remained a lifelong reader and newspaper junkie, eager to stay informed about the world. Her convictions ran deep, and her passion for politics compelled her to write many letters to politicians, firm, persuasive, and sometimes downright feisty.



True to her independent spirit, she encouraged her children to think for themselves and question authority - even if it sometimes came back to bite her. She held tightly to her faith, drawing great comfort from her relationship with God. Her unwavering belief gave her strength through life's toughest moments, such as the tragic loss of her first husband and eldest son.



In 1991, she married Charles Dorsten and cared for and comforted him when he suffered a heart attack and again when he succumbed to lung cancer.



She delighted in her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and every day she prayed for each and every one of them.



Memorial Mass will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Centerville.



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