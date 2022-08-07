VISINGER, Loiuse

VISINGER (Lee), Louise Marie



August 16,1930 - February 26, 2022



Louise (Lee) Visinger, 91, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away on February 26, 2022. Lee attended The College of St. Mary's of the Springs, graduating as an R.N. Her natural gift was serving people. She showed this by caring for her patients, friends and family with respect, love and compassion. Lee was pre-deceased by her loving husband Paul and is survived by her son Paul, daughter Kathleen (David), grandchildren Andrew, Emily and Joseph, great-grandchildren Savannah and Emberlynn, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on August 16, 2022, at St. Rita Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH. Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org).

