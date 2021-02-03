VISSER, Nancy "Jane"



Age 65, passed away peacefully January 26th, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 3rd, 1955, in



Midland, Ontario, Canada, to Frank and Dean Doherty. She was the beloved wife to



Michael Visser for 44 years.



Jane was a hardworking, strong-minded, and tenacious athlete who loved running,



yoga, and hiking. You would rarely ever find her indoors due to her love of nature, animals, and sunsets. Jane was an expert crossword guru, avid



gardener, loyal Flyer fan, and adventurous traveler. She loved being at her cottage. She especially loved her dogs. She was the best sister, wife, and Mom anyone could ever ask for. Jane was a loving mother and best friend to her two children,



Corey (33) & Emma (29).



Jane is best known for her kind and generous spirit. She is a selfless friend to all she comes in contact with. She continued this even after death through organ donation. Many of Jane's organs have now saved the lives of others.



Jane is survived by her brother Bill and spouse Marie Doherty; their two daughters Deb & Dawn; sister Ruth and spouse Barry Finch; sister-in-law, Michelle Schnarr; nieces and nephews Chris Finch, Kali Hopkins, Zach, Ben, and Nathan Schnarr; plus four great-nieces and nephews Cayden, Addy, Nash, and Navy Jane. All of which she loved endlessly.



She is so loved by so many. Special thanks to the medical team at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers, Fl.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her memorial at gf.me/u/zha2c8.

