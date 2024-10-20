Vitatoe, Lawrence

Vitatoe, Lawrence "Larry"

Age 84, passed away on September 18, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 Noon at Twin Run Golf Course. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

