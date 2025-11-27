Vivian Boles

Boles, Vivian J.



Vivian Joan Boles, 94, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2025. She was born on March 3, 1931, in Logan County to the late Emery and Crystal Wallace. She was a farmer's wife, the family babysitter, and a true homemaker. Later in life, she enjoyed working as a page at the New Carlisle Library. Although she was legally blind, Vivan didn't let that slow her down. She enjoyed traveling the country, had viewed most of the United States from the passenger seat. Most of her trips were to see her family, who were spread across the country, but some memorable trips were to Red's games and even an on-field experience at Lambeau. She loved to craft and create, and she was very passionate about making plarn that was used to create sleeping mats for the homeless. Most of all, Vivian always cleared her calendar to attend family and friends' showers, weddings, reunions and funerals. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Philip L. Boles, granddaughter Amethyst Lillian, and brother Dale Wallace. She is survived by her children, Ronald (Judy) Boles and Vicki Lohnes; grandchildren, Dawn J. Boles (TN), Ronald E. (April) Boles (OH), Crystal (John) White (LA), Ruby (Sunil) Patel (VA), Opal (Brandon) Core (NC), Emerald (Wayne) Bussell (OH), Sapphire Avant (MS), James (Alexandria) Lohnes (LA), Jade Lohnes (OH), many great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, special friend Clara Alice Gordon, many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Alcony Grace Church, 1045 S Alcony-Conover Rd, Troy, OH 45373 on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 9-10 am with the service to follow at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice or Alcony Grace Church. Online Condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com





