Voehringer, George

2 hours ago
Voehringer, George Edward

age 84, passed away Friday, Nov 29, 2024. He is survived by wife Bobbie, three children and their families.

Visitation calling hours will begin 5pm Friday, Dec 06, 2024, at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton, 45410. The funeral service celebrating George's life to follow at 6pm.

Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at: www.DaytonFunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home - Dayton

1632 Wayne Avenue

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.schlientzandmoore.com

