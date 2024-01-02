Voelker, Barbara

Voelker (Harr), Barbara H.



Barbara H. Voelker, age 85, of Centerville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 29, 2023. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 17, 1938 to the late John and Yerdis Montgomery (Harr). Barbara was a selfless person and loved her family. She was a devoted member of the Centerville Community Church, where she served as a Deaconess, choir member, and provided outreach to many shut-ins. She loved The Lord, animals, especially poodles, was a member of the Dayton Kennel Club, antiques and her garden. She was preceded in death by her parents. Barbara is survived by her husband of 66 years Charles Voelker; daughter, Krista (Travis) Friend; sons, Kenneth (Darcey) Voelker, and Todd (Suha) Voelker; grandchildren, Joshua (Cara) Friend, Kyleigh (Brandon) Pease, Jacob, Gabriel (Faith) Voelker, Maile (Adam) Ploutz and Koen Yee, Michael, Jennifer, David Voelker, Hanna (John Andrew) Wagler; great grandchildren, Madison, and Avery Friend, Nathan, Norah, and Miles Pease, Mavrick Ploutz and Joy Wagler. Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Christian and Missionary Alliance. A visitation for Barbara will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. An additional visitation will occur Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458. A funeral service will occur Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM.



