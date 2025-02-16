Vogel, Irene



Irene M. Vogel, age 98 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Irene was born in Brodhead, Kentucky on July 17, 1926 to Simon Ball and Pearl (Hysinger) Ball. She married James Vogel in 1956 and welcomed two children, James A. Vogel II and Susan Kelly. Irene had a passion for cooking and gardening and had a deep love for her family. Irene is survived by her children, James A. (Shawna) Vogel II and Susan (Kevin) Kelly; four grandchildren, Annie (Kevin Clarke) Kelly, Caroline Kelly, James "Gus" Vogel and Mitchell Vogel; one great-grandson, Henry "Harry" Kelly-Clarke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Pearl Ball; her husband of 56 years, James A. Vogel; and her sister, Ruth (Ralph) Bucheit. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton.



