Vogel, Reba "Becky" May



VOGEL, Reba Mae (Becky) Of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Becky was born on March 19, 1928 to Robert and Louise (Armstrong) Raulston. Survivors include sons Scott Vogel, Springfield, Kurt and Julie (Orth) Vogel, Galena, Eric and Becky (McLean) Vogel, Troy, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, Karl R. Vogel, brother, Bob Raulston, sister, Helen (Raulston) Engle, and brother, Jack Raulston.



Becky retired from the Red Cross. She also worked for RIWCO for many years and finally retired at the age of 88. She was a member of Saint Mark Methodist Church for many years and was very involved with the church and congregation. She loved helping kids to learn how to swim and taught swimming lessons at Lakewood Swim and Athletic Club and the YWCA for many years. Visitation will be at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 5-7pm. A service will be held at the funeral home at 10am on Friday, October 20, 2023. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio. Many thanks to Hospice for the care they provided. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





