Vogelsang, Grace

Vogelsang (Busemeyer), Grace



Beloved wife of the late John J. Vogelsang, married in 1948 Cincinnati, OH. Loving mother of Martha (Charles) Treister, Leslie (Greg) Johnson, Christina (Ken) Rechtin, Caroline (Jim) Routson, Gretchen (Larry) Turner, Cecelia (Paul) Nenni, John Bruno (Eunice), Joseph Benjamin (Theresa), Samuel Paul and Karl (Eva) Vogelsang, and the late Ingrid Magdalen Vogelsang, Jennifer (surviving Robert) Routson, and Mary (Tim) Newton. Also survived by 45 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Grace went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2024, age 95. Friends are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067, at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Middletown and/or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.



