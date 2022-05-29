dayton-daily-news logo
VOGT, Linda M.

74, passed away Wednesday, May 18th. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Theresa) Mahlerwein, Richard (Colette) Mahlerwein and

Amy (Mark) Bulach; grandchildren Geoffery (Rebecca) Mahlerwein, Evelynne and

Madeleine Mahlerwein,

Vincent, Abigail and Michelle Bulach and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her brother Russell

Easter, nephew Dennis (Kim) Easter and their children Hannah and Benjamin, and her cousin Doug (Jana) Corbin.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, May 31st from 5 to 7 pm at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield, a small

service will be held June 1st at 11am, burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

