VOSBERG, Doris Jane



Doris Jane Vosberg, age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on



Sunday, March 21, 2021. Doris was born in Seven Mile, Ohio, on January 30, 1934, to Rufus Mann and Hilda Samonds Mann. Doris was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamilton Ohio. Doris is survived by her children,



Richard J. (Joyce) Vosberg, Carl E. (Tami) Vosberg, Thomas C. (Lori) Vosberg and Gloria J. (Joel) Shaw; grandchildren, Ashley N. (Josh) Perry, Brittany A. (Shawn) Turner, Brandon M.



Bishop, Christopher A. Vosberg, Carly M. Vosberg and Aurora A. Shaw; great grandchildren, Alexis M. and Weslee T. Turner, Peyton G., Channing A. and Braxton W. Perry; brother, Donald (Glenna) Mann; daughter-in-law, Reathal Vosberg. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Hilda Mann;



husband, James Virgil Vosberg, Sr.; son, James Virgil Vosberg, Jr.; sisters and best friends, Laura Mann and Mildred Mann. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to thank nurse Lisa at Majestic Care, Fairfield for being such a bright light at the end of Doris's life. Memorial



contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.



Condolences may be made at browndawsonflick.com.

