Waddell, Barbara

Waddell (McNiel), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann McNiel Waddell, age 89, died November 14, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. Barbara was born in Keokee, VA to the late Ruth Kaylor McNiel and Woodrow W. McNiel. Her youth was spent in Mullens, WV where the local schools and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church played major roles in her life. In 1956, in Mullens, she married Clyde Waddell who had also grown up in Mullens. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Concord College in Athens, WV in 1957. Barbara taught school at Pineville High School, Ward Elementary School and Cedar Grove High School in WV. She and Clyde moved to Ohio in 1959 where their daughters Michele and Laurie were born. Barbara earned a Master's degree from Xavier University in 1985. She taught junior high school for Ross Local Schools. Barbara is survived by her husband Clyde, daughters Michele Roesch and Laurie Kile and her husband Mark, grandchildren Neil and Megan Roesch and a sister, Emily (Phil) Hopkins. Barbara worshiped at Trinity Episcopal Church where she previously served on the vestry and altar guild. Barbara continued her love for education by donating her body to the University of Cincinnati. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024 during the regular 9:30 a.m. service at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. Sixth St., Hamilton OH. Memorial gifts should be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 851, Hamilton, OH 45012 or online at www.trinityhamilton.org.



