WADDELL (Swope), Elizabeth "Betsy"



WADDELL, Elizabeth "Betsy" Swope, age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023 after a brave and courageous fight with extended illnesses. Among survivors is her son, Matthew Waddell. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044, with the Reverend Joanna Leiserson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or Cincinnati Hospice, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www..herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral