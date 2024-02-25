Wade, Charlot Nan

Wade (Welshimer), Charlot Nan



Charlot Nan (Welshimer) Wade, 99, of Enon, died Feb. 22, 2024 at Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs. She was born Jan. 11, 1925 in Urbana to Ancil Guy Welshimer and Trula Blanche (Louden) Welshimer. She also lived in Columbus and Bellefontaine. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School on June 12, 1942, and Ohio Wesleyan University July 19, 1946 where she was a member of Mortar Board & Phi Beta Kappa. She worked in Columbus, OH at the YWCA 1946-1948, and completed her schoolwork at Tufts University In Oct 1949 in conjunction with an internship in Clinical Dietetics at the New England Medical Center. She received her diploma Mar 7, 1950. She married Dean Wade on Dec. 3, 1949 in Bellefontaine. She and her family lived in Marietta, Zanesville, Warren, Braceville, and Clifton before moving to Enon in 1962. Charlot used her degree as a dietary consultant for health care facilities in Clark, Champaign, and Greene counties, 1970-1981, and as an instructor in nutrition for nurses at Clark State Community College, 1982-1993. Charlot liked to garden, go camping across the United States with her family, follow the Ohio State Buckeyes football every fall and count birds during the winter for feederwatch.org. She was a Member, Elder and Director of Christian Education at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield, OH. She was also Coordinator of the Miami Presbytery Resource Center (1975-1995) in Dayton, OH, a charter member of the Enon Historical Society in 1977, and worked with Enon Emergency Relief 1975-2016. She spent many years on committees and in leadership positions for Miami Presbytery. Charlot was honored as the first "Citizen of the Year" for Enon on March 28 1993. Charlot was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Pauline Welshimer, her husband Dean Bruner Wade and daughter-in-law Diane Dunbar Wade. She is survived by daughter, Nancy L. Wade of Cincinnati, OH ; son C. Daniel Wade/Julia Jones of Marion, OH ; 2 grandchildren, Miranda R. Wade /Scott Santamaria of Tallahassee, FL and Arthur R. Wade /Hannah (Fithen)Wade of Clintonville, OH. Memorial services will be held 2pm on Sat. March 2, 2024 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503). The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, or the Enon Emergency Relief Committee. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon is handling the arrangements.



