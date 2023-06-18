Wade, Lenora
Lenora Wade, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
