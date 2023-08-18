Wade, Virginia Rose "Ginny"



Wade, Virginia Rose (Mauch) "Ginny", age 90, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, with her children and husband at her side. Ginny was a graduate of St. Anthony Grade School and Julienne High School and was a loyal member and volunteer of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and school. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a friend to all. Her main goal in life was to make everyone else happy! Ginny was married to her husband, Joe, for 60 years and recently celebrated that milestone with many of their family and friends. Ginny was a secretary at various companies for 12 years, until having her first child. She then became a homemaker but continued to use her secretarial skills around her husband's home CPA office. As a couple, Ginny and Joe had many friend groups and Ginny was involved in various social clubs (SAYACs, Julienne group, card clubs, etc.). They loved to travel with their friends and family.



Ginny loved writing daily diaries for most of her adult life and became known as the family historian. Her diaries are now cherished mementos. She also enjoyed sitting outdoors on the patio, taking walks and drives around the neighborhood, and was an avid gardener. She passed on her love of gardening to her children and grandchildren. Ginny's home was always open to family and friends, whether it was to stop in for a quick chat, or to spend all day playing games and laughing around the table. She welcomed everyone with a warm smile and hug, followed by an assortment of snacks/home baked goodies. Ginny was an amazing mother and grandmother. She took great pride in planning many fun outings and activities at home with both her children and grandchildren. Ginny fiercely loved her family.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leona Mauch (Wellmeier); sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou (Bill) Raiff, Dolores (Joe) Rau and Lois (John) Thalheimer. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph F; two daughters and sons-in-law: Lori (David) Moodie of Miamisburg, Sharon (Jonathan) Maurer of West Chester; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark (JoEllen) Wade of Naperville; eight grandchildren: Linda Moodie, Jennifer Moodie, Marisa (Justin) Klan, Sarah Wade, Adam Wade, Noah Maurer, Corie Maurer, Jordan Maurer; two great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Landon Klan; and daughter-in-law: Julie Wade. The family will receive friends and extended family, Sunday, August 20 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue in Dayton and prior to the funeral services on Monday, August 21 from 11:00 am  11:45 am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3303 Far Hills Avenue in Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 noon on Monday, August 21 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3303 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Following the burial, the family will host a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Foundation, Account # 6250 (envelopes available at the funeral home).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com