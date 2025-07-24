Wagenfeld, Lawrence A.



Age 91, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Lawrence was born in Newark, NJ, and moved to Dayton in 1960. He was a lifelong member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sheila, and his parents Morris & Jeanette Wagenfeld. Beloved father of Steven and Taryn Wagenfeld and Richard and Hilary Wagenfeld. Beloved grandfather of Brandon, Alexis, and Jordan. Lawrence had many cherished friendships over his 60 plus years living in Dayton. Services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



