Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WAGERS, Barbara S.

Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born on May 10, 1941, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Roy and Ella (nee Lakes) Gentry. Barbara was a longtime member of Pater Avenue Free Pentecostal Holiness Church and loved spending time with her

beloved family. She was the

beloved mother of Kimberly (Mike) McIntosh, Amy (Jimmy) Gray, Rick (Ginny) Chestnut, and Michael (Shawna) Chestnut; loving grandmother of Angie, Heather, David, April, Casey, Ronnie, Siara, and Travis; and many great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Elmer Chestnut; daughter Sherry Mariana; two grandchildren David and Chad; five siblings Elrena Hubbard, Millie Warren, Ruford Gentry, Edward Gentry, and Herman Genrty. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Services will be for close family, friends, and caregivers with burial in Greenwood

Cemetery. Message family for details. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

