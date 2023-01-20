WAGGONER, Elizabeth Rose "Bessie"



Age 66, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2023, after a courageous 18 month battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Mabel Jett and nephew, Sidney Jett IV. She is survived by loving husband of 44 years, Jim; son, Justin (Taylor) Waggoner; granddaughters, Ellie and Ava Waggoner; siblings, Zandra (Larry) Woody, Sidney (Vicki) Jett III, and Teresa (Dave) Palmer; numerous caring nieces; and countless other relatives and friends including Carlo and Gladys Benvenuto and Rhonda (Rick) Konicki. Bessie loved her family, friends, and students dearly. She dedicated 40 years to teaching in the Dayton area. She was, without a doubt, one of the biggest fans of her alma mater, University of Kentucky - "GO CATS!" A gathering of family and friends will be 2pm - 4pm, Monday, January 23, 2023, at Baker, Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, Bessie asked everyone to bring backpacks filled with school supplies to be donated to Valerie and Northridge Elementary Schools. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

