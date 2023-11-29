Wagner, Irene "Phoebe"



Mrs. Irene "Phoebe" Wagner age 90, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:27 a.m. at Kettering Health Hamilton surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Booneville, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Grova (Fox) Harvey. On March 27,1954 she married Hobert Wagner. They were married for 67 years. Phoebe was a charter member of the Zion Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio and enjoyed spending time, playing cards, games and doing puzzles with family and friends. She leaves behind great memories of that time spent with family. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hobert, brothers Ray, Bobby, Ralph and Earl Harvey, sisters Rosemary Roberts, Ruth Gill and Mae Whitis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:30 a.m at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., with Derek Lay and Chuck Lawless officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Anna Harvey Scholarship Fund sponsored by the Hamilton High School Boosters, HHS Boosters, 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com