WAGNER, JoAnn



87, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at FF Mueller Residential Center. She was born March 24, 1936, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Nellie (Morgan) Wagner, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Laura Rose Wagner and Wanda Bennett and one brother, Raymond Wagner, Jr. Inurnment will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.