Wagner Sr., Robert I "Bob"



WAGNER, Robert I., "Bob" Sr. age 99 of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024 peacefully at his home. He was born in Franklin Ohio on August 6, 1924, to the late Harry and Ethel Wagner. He graduated from Hamilton High School class of 1942 before serving his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Bob worked numerous jobs over the years and he served Montgomery County as a Sheriff's Deputy. He was an avid pilot and airplane enthusiast. He retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He was a member of Good Faith Lodge,# 95 F. A.M. in Erlanger Kentucky and past master of Dewitt Lodge # 272 in Dewitt, Michigan. Bob was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and served as Potentate of Antioch Shrine Temple in 1997. He is preceded in death by his wife Patty. Survived by his wife Brenda (McCloud) Wagner, son Robert (Marlene) Wagner Jr. of Tipp City, and his children Rob (Rene) Wagner, Beverly (George) Stamper, 3 step sons Steve (Anita) Looper, Michael Looper (J.E. Knostman), David (Michelle) Looper, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. Services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Matt McFarland. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio 1 Children's Plaza - 2 West Dayton, Ohio 45404, in Bob's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



