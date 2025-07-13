Wagner, Sean Michael



Sean Michael Wagner, 58, answered the call of a new adventure beyond this world June 23, 2025, notably on his wife's birthday (one of few transgressions-all forgiven-in their 35 years of marriage). He moves onward without his truest life-companion, Melissa A. Martyr-Wagner, who lit his heart like lightning the first time he met her at Iowa State University in 1986. He also leaves behind what he called his greatest achievements, his son, Rowan T. Martyr-Wagner (Lily Martyr-Warnberg) and daughter, Livia M. Wagner, as well as his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retrievers, Henry and Halsey, who have preferred the pool over Sean's rigorous hunting trips in Nebraska, North Dakota, and Mississippi.



Born to Nancy E. Wagner (née Foley) and Daniel J. Spillane, Jr., on February 15, 1967, in Evanston, IL, Sean embraced his nearly 100% Irish heritage. He particularly enjoyed its penchant for storytelling, music, and convivial tippling, maintaining a Spotted Cow keg in his boathouse and a well-stocked liquor cabinet for his revered vintage cocktails. This Boy Scout Bartender was prepared.



The Irish Democrat in Cedar Rapids, IA, remained one of Sean's all-time favorite pubs long after he moved away to college and pursued his master's degree in architecture at Princeton University. It was also one of his first stops after returning from studying abroad at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Victoria, Australia.



Sean recently retired as CEO/President of NewStudio Architecture, the successful design firm he founded in 2011. He was one of the first LEED-accredited professional architects in Minnesota and received the Minnesota AIA Young Architect Award in 2010. Among his many projects across the U.S. and Canada, his ties to treasured clients in Philadelphia were exceptionally strong, in part because of long-standing work with URBN and its partners. In his professional "spare time," he earned several patents, taught at the University of Minnesota, and mentored young protégés with deep discourses on everything from architectural history to wabi-sabi to the merits of a well-tied knot.



For more than 25 years, Sean was an active member in Ducks Unlimited, even if his dogs weren't. Sean also spent many years volunteering for the Leukemia Cup Regatta and recently received the Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA) Huse Sportsmanship Trophy. He kept his boats on White Bear Lake, where he hoped to spend his retirement sneaking cigars and rocking to his favorite bands (especially the Grateful Dead, Foo Fighters, and James Brown). He dreamed of sailing the ocean with his wife and scuba diving around the world. Since his glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) diagnosis in February 2024, Sean visited Malibu, New York City, Philadelphia, and Madeline Island, and snorkeled in Aruba, the Turks and Caicos, and Bonaire. A good start ended too soon.



Sean is preceded on the Great Journey by his birthfather, Daniel J. Spillane, Jr.; grandparents, Daniel J. and Dorothy Spillane, Sr., Edmond and Florence Foley; and John and Marjorie Wagner; uncles, Timothy Spillane, William Spillane, Michael (Mickey) Spillane, Kevin Spillane, Michael (Leanne) Foley, and Phillip Foley; sister-in-law, Sheryl Martyr; and two squirrely GBM tumors dispatched by the fine doctors and nurses at United Hospital.



In addition to his loving family, Sean is survived by a loyal clan that includes his mother and father, Nancy and James Wagner; in-laws, Mark and Maryanne Martyr, and Jon and Blair Martyr; siblings, Jim Wagner, Bob (Carla) Wagner, Dan (Barb) Wagner, and Dana Wagner; nephews, Gunner Martyr, Caleb Wagner, Adam Wagner, and Zach Wagner; nieces, Allison (Caleb Crossett) Martyr, Abbey Wagner, and Ellie Wagner; uncles, Richard (Marlene) Foley, Stephen (Shelley) Foley, Sr., Thomas (Juli) Foley, Larry (Dianne) Wagner, John (Angie) Wagner and Rick (Peggy) Wagner; aunts, Suzanne Foley Smith, Karen (Eugene) Nardo (née Spillane), and Sister, Maureen Spillane; too many cousins to name (clearly, it's an Irish family); Adam Jarvi and the entire team at NewStudio Architecture; Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers; and cherished friends and "adopted" family around the world.



Melissa's heartfelt gratitude goes to the medical professionals at the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center Neuro-oncology program, including Dr. Lindsey Sloan, Dr. Elizabeth Neil, PA Cara, neuro-ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Lee, and the nurses, schedulers, and visual and speech therapists there; Regions Hospital emergency and hospital care; United Hospital neurological surgery and intensive care staff; Erin and staff at Optune; Sean's private nursing and PT team: Ana, Jenny, Claudia, Vilma, Emily, and Doug; Nightingale Nursing Support: Amy, Anna, and Steve; therapist Rachel; the fantastic and supportive staff of Lakeview Hospice; and end-of-life doula Wendy Longacre Brown.



In lieu of flowers, any effort to prevent dastardly glios from torturing other good folks is highly appreciated. Consider a memorial donation to the Glioblastoma Research Organization, the White Bear Sailing School (please write in the notes field: in memory of Sean Wagner) or any nonprofit that supports mental health awareness, improves women's health, promotes wildlife conservation, or fights diseases.



Friends and family are invited to a Buddhist SendOff gathering at the White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church (328 Maple St, Mahtomedi, MN) on Monday, July 14, at 11AM, followed by an opportunity for sharing good memories and good drink at an Irish Wake from 1-3PM at the White Bear Lake Yacht Club (56 Dellwood Ave #1401, Dellwood, MN).



Fare thee well, Sean.



