Wagner, Susan

Susan A. Wagner, 89, of Springfield, passed asway February 14, 2024, in Oakwood Village. She was born April 8, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of Ray and Marie (Nigh) Whip. Mrs. Wagner was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She had been a member of the Eagles Auxiliary for 33 years, the Moose Auxiliary for 15 years and had played professional baseball for the Bloomer Girls. Susan enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and spending time with her loving family. Susan had been employed at Olan Mills, Hiser Casket Company and Woodrow Corp. She is survived by seven children; Joni (Gary) Kime, John Elkins, Jennifer Arnold, Larry Elkins II, Julie (Allen)Sowers, Jamie Taylor (Jack Turner) and Jeanette (Stuart) Morris, twelve grandchildren, many great grandchildren, one bother; John Whip and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Larry Elkins and Edward E. Wagner, a great grandson; Zackary Branham, a brother; Howard (Petey) Whip, her very special sister-in-law; Gayle Whip, and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Wish Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



