Wahlstrom, Norma

Wahlstrom (Knoth), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Wahlstrom (nee Knoth), age 64, of Dana Point, CA, passed away on April 8, 2025. Norma grew up in Fairborn, Ohio, and graduated from Fairborn Park Hills High School and nursing school at Sinclair Community College. She practiced as a cardiac surgery nurse for many years. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, and she will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty Knoth, and two siblings, Timothy and Mary Knoth. She is survived by her father, Norman Knoth; husband, Dr. Hakan Erik Wahlstrom; son, Brian Wahlstrom; two stepchildren, Erik (Masha) Wahlstrom and Mia (Danny) Conway; three grandchildren, Amelia Wahlstrom and Archie and Luke Conway; four siblings, Diana Knoth, Theresa (Keith) Bentley, Tom (Jane) Knoth, and Ed (Laura) Knoth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



