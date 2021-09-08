WAHSUM, Maxine Theresa



93, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Born in Fort Frances, Ontario, she was the fourth of ten children born of the late Max and Leonilla Bartush. In addition to her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Winston "Buddy" Wahsum, her son, Dale Ewry, and her siblings Charles, Florence, and Helen. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Don) Overberg and her granddaughter Lindsey (Dan) Cheraso along with her siblings: Eileen, Betty Iris, Rita, Marie, Frances, and Ronald, along with her sister-in-law Joyce Wahsum. She was retired from Elder Beerman where she was a long-time employee in the cosmetics department. She was a resident of St. Leonard's Franciscan Living where she enjoyed spending time playing cards with her friends. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband. They frequented the Lathrem Center where they played cards. During her journey, she was blessed with the care and comfort from some incredible individuals including Kim Anderson, the staff in St. Leonard's Assisted Living, and Hospice of Dayton. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept 9, at St. Leonard's Church, 8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville, OH, with visitation from 10-11 prior to mass at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Dayton. Maxine's arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

