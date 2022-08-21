WALDEN, Lolita Maria



Lolita Maria Walden, 50, of Springfield, passed away August 15, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 19, 1971, in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond Rodriguez. Lolita was a former member of the Machinist Club and the Eagles. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her loving family. Mrs. Walden had been employed at the Springfield City Schools. Survivors include her loving companion for 21+ years; Steve Spencer, one son; Dakota Rodriguez, one brother; Gary Ferryman, and many nieces and nephews including special niece; Whitney "Boo", special nephew; Carl, several brothers and sisters in California and special friend; Donna Watkins. She was preceded in death by her husband; Steve Walden. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

