Walker, Bonnie Jean



Bonnie Jean Walker, age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 23, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



