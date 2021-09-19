WALKER,



Caroline Elizabeth



Age 87, of Blue Ash, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 16, 1934, to Alfred and Zena Walker (nee Spurgeon). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Alfred Perry Walker, nephew, Shawn Walker, great-nephew Adam Strader, and sisters-in-law, Jean M. Walker and Marieann Hormann. Caroline is survived by her godson, Todd (Carolyn) Pottschmidt; nephew, Brian (Tammie) Walker; nieces, Susan Walker and Terri Jones; great-niece,



Emma Walker; great-nephew, Brent Strader; and a host of other family members and cherished friends. She was a proud graduate of Miami University and held two careers: one with the Social Security Administration, and another with Great Parks of Hamilton County. Caroline was a lover of animals,



especially her beloved dogs, Duke, Alex, and Bard. In loving memory of Caroline, contributions may be made to United



Pet Fund at www.unitedpetfund.org or the SPCA at www.spcacincinnati.org. A visitation will be held Tuesday,



September 21, 2021, from 4pm - 6pm with a service immediately following at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Guestbook at NewcomerCincinnati.com.

