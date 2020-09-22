X

WALKER, MARTHA

WALKER, Martha J. Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis, IN. Martha was a graduate of Logan HS, a long-time member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church, an Inland (GM) retiree & volunteer for Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 brothers & sisters; son, James Walker; grandson, Bobby Martin. She leaves to cherish her memory, 5 children, Walter Walker, Gloria Martin, Diana Bowman, Jesse Walker and Geraldine Jackson; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; other relatives & friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street. Pastor Cory Pruitt officiating. Visitation 10 am until time of service at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.

