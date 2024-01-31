Walker, Michael



age 58, departed this life on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 2:00 PM. Service to follow at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



